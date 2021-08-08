Rangers vs. A's Highlights
Matt Olson goes 4-for-5 in A's 12-3 win over Rangers
A patient Blue Jays lineup outlasted a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against Boston.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.
Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
TOKYO — Success and safety are not mutually exclusive is the takeaway from Canada's performance in Tokyo's Olympics. Canada's cautious approach to the COVID-19 pandemic made training and competing difficult for its Olympic hopefuls, but they seemed on board with putting public safety before their sports careers. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee withdrew from Tokyo 2020 two days before the organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee postponed the G
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday. Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games. It is Philadelphia’s longest winning streak since September 2012. The Mets have lost six of seven and eight of 10. They had just two hits before Michael Conforto, Jona
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday: ___ Judging the value of blockers is a tricky proposition. Not when it comes to Steve Hutchinson. The outstanding guard for 12 NFL seasons — five with Seattle, six with Minnesota and one with Tennessee — was the prime reason running backs on his teams were practically unstoppable with him leading the way. And his performances have led Hutchinson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hutchinson was a five-time A
TOKYO — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner has been named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Warner won the country's first ever decathlon gold medal with a stellar performance across the event's 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points. The London, Ont., product is the fourth decathlete in history to surpass the 9000-point mark. "It's an honour in my lifetime to be able to represent these athletes at the closing ceremony," Warner said. "I re
Only four seconds separated second and fourth place.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run double as part of Oakland’s seven-run third inning, and the Athletics beat Texas 12-3 Saturday, handing the Rangers their 13th consecutive road loss. Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison also homered. Oakland’s sputtering offense batted around in consecutive innings for the first time since 2016. A's newcomer Starling Marte added a pair of hits to continue his surge at the plate. Oakland has won seven of nine. C
DETROIT (AP) — Infielder Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers agreed Saturday to a $15 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and 2023. Schoop is hitting .289 a team-best 64 RBIs. His 18 homers are tied with Eric Haase for the club lead. Schoop gets $7.5 million annually under the new deal, and he has the right to opt out after the 2022 season to become a free agent. The 29-year-old agreed in February to a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Tigers, down from $6.1 million last year, which r