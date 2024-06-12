Rangers vs. Dodgers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Adolis Garcia and the Rangers, 15-2
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the epic Yankees-Dodgers matchup in the Bronx, the Braves needing some reinforcements in the lineup, the Twins new City Connect uniform and all the action from MLB this past weekend.
Florida's defense was dominant, and the Panthers took control with a third-period flurry led by Evan Rodrigues.
It has been a bizarre two months for the star boxer.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Soto was present at Yankee Stadium ahead of Friday's game, and GM Aaron Boone said he might be available for the Dodgers series.