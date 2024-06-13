Rangers vs. Dodgers Highlights
Corey Seager and the Rangers take on Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers on June 12, 2024
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden, plus mailbag questions.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
Rafael Nadal's Olympic journey began 20 years ago and is coming full circle, while Carlos Alcaraz's is just beginning.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
England hasn't won a major men's soccer tournament since 1966.
There's a lot of experience on this basketball team.
USA Basketball selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti said they didn't consider anything but basketball when making their roster decisions.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the epic Yankees-Dodgers matchup in the Bronx, the Braves needing some reinforcements in the lineup, the Twins new City Connect uniform and all the action from MLB this past weekend.
Rookie quarterbacks will be featured often on NFL Network.
Two days from his 34th birthday, Holiday logged team highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds Sunday night. He made 11 of his 14 shots. Defensively, he drew Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić late, wearing down both. It was everything Boston needed.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.