Rangers vs. Blue Jays Highlights
José Berríos and the Blue Jays defeat Josh Smith and the Rangers, 7-3
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Some are calling the depiction 'anti-Christian.'
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The Knicks have reached the conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons under Thibodeau.
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.