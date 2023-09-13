Rangers vs. Blue Jays Highlights

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Count Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes among the players ready for robot umpires in the major leagues. Hayes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his frustration after striking out against Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter to end the eighth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday. Hayes posted a screengrab of the location of a 95 mph fastball from Minter that appeared to be well outside on a 3-1 count. Instead of ball four, plate umpire Bill Miller calle