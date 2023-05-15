Rangers vs. Athletics Highlights

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
Bassitt tweeted after the game that his wife, Jessica, played a huge role in helping him get ready for his dominant outing.
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff run was halted by the Florida Panthers, the future of GM Kyle Dubas has come into question.
TORONTO — Danny Jansen’s walk-off two-run single to left field in the ninth inning gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win and series sweep against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Down a run, the Blue Jays loaded the bases in the ninth inning. Jansen’s smash between third and short scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman. The Blue Jays (24-16) won for the 12th time in 15 home games in 2023, this time before a Mother's Day crowd of 40,895 at Rogers Centre. The Braves (25-15) smacked three homers
No one wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs stick to the status quo after their playoff exit, but rash decisions could be as damaging as inaction.
Where do the Maple Leafs go from here?
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder posted a series of photos to his Instagram account after he and Warriors big man Draymond Green were in a Game 6 dust-up.
McIlroy felt the break was necessary for his “mental and emotional wellbeing” after a taxing 12 months.
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage headlines the projected field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico for the second leg of the Triple Crown.
The wife of Knicks star Julius Randle defended sharing a kiss with her husband after former NBA player Kenyon Martin took issue with it.
Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and the Weeknd want to be the next owner of the Ottawa Senators. Why?
Novak Djokovic’s clay-court game is still a work in progress. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to overcome a mid-match lapse before beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open. Struggling with his footwork, complaining about the conditions of the clay on Campo Centrale and protesting line calls, Djokovic lost four consecutive games to hand the second set to Dimitrov, who won 12 straight points at one point during that stretch.
The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.
LONDON (AP) — Wrexham's Hollywood owners got their wish. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England's fifth tier. And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. “Never a doubt,” twee
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series. The Oilers need a win at home Sunday to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 finale in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Edmonton is the lone Canadian NHL club left in Stanley Cup contention this year and faces an uphill battle to stay in it. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft shifted attention away from that scenario Saturday to the Golden Knights trying to become the first team in the series to wi
Dustin Johnson finally looks to be getting his game back together, posting a 7-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Johnson, a two-time major winner and former No. 1 player in the world, won the points title in LIV Golf's final season. Johnson was at 14-under 126, two shots ahead of Branden Grace of South Africa.