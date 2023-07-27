Rangers vs Astros Highlights

The Blue Jays have shipped reliever Trent Thornton to the Mariners after designating him for assignment last week.
Chad Green's return is on the horizon but the Blue Jays would still benefit from adding optionable relief depth at the MLB trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman's double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Dodgers trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score. Mookie Betts
One of Zack Greinke’s former teammates knew just how to get a reaction out of the Royals pitcher.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado. Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres' 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego. Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension an
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto's three-run 11th inning, sending the Blue Jays to a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Matt Chapman homered in the eighth for the Blue Jays, who earned their 11th win in 16 games. Toronto loaded the bases in the 11th on third baseman Chris Taylor’s throwing error and Whit Merrifield’s single before Varsho’s low line drive to right was misplayed by Jason Heyward, who wasn’t charged with an error.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together to protest the Athletics’ planned move to Las Vegas during San Francisco’s 2-1 victory Tuesday night. Thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together, wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, during San Francisco's 2-1 victory Tuesday night to protest the Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas. Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead do
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Patrice Bergeron's retirement wasn't totally unexpected, but it punches a massive hole in Boston's team-building efforts.
This is quite the take from UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping when measuring up Tom Aspinall to Jon Jones.
The proud father is experiencing the most terrifying aspects of parenthood after oldest son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest Monday during basketball practice at USC.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer. "That was for the fans. This community is hungry," Mas said. Messi’s followup performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club. Messi
PERTH, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, did not make the starting lineup for Canada's game against Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. But she did make a difference. Coach Bev Priestman unleashed the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., at halftime at Perth Rectangular Stadium, along with fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky. The game was tied 1-1 at the half despite the fact the Irish had dominated the first 45
No one has won the Evian Championship in back-to-back years since it became a major, but Canada's Brooke Henderson is in a position to do just that this week. Henderson beat Sophia Schubert of the United States by a stroke to win the Evian last year for the second major title of her career. Although women's golfing greats like Helen Alfredsson, Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam and Ai Miyazato have won the Evian multiple times, none of them won it after 2013 when the LPGA Tour named it a major. "I
Paris St Germain have received a record bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for the striker.
BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast have been discussing Manchester United's search for a new striker. Harry Kane would be like [Robin] Van Persie, I think he would change the game for us next season. It's just that when a player like Kane becomes available you can't really say no and when you've got a £100m asset sat there you can't really fault Tottenham for saying he can't leave for free.
Ahead of the UFC 291 co-main event, watch Alex Pereira put away Sean Strickland at UFC 276.