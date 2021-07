The Canadian Press

TOKYO (AP) — There's a phenomenon that happens every time Simone Biles appears on a screen inside Power Moves Gymnastics & Fitness. As if flipping a switch, the young women of color on the gym's competitive team spring to life, fueled by the jolt of adrenaline that comes with watching the reigning Olympic champion test the limits of their sport. "They just get this motivation that’s just unreal,” said DeLissa Walker, who co-owns the gym just outside New York City with her sister Candice. “And we