Rangers vs. Astros Highlights
Corey Seager and the Rangers defeat Jose Altuve and the Astros, 2-1
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
"This is inexcusable."
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.