Rangers vs. Angels Highlights
Jonathan Ornelas and the Rangers defeat Logan O'Hoppe and the Angels, 9-8
Jonathan Ornelas and the Rangers defeat Logan O'Hoppe and the Angels, 9-8
Rising missed his third straight game after suffering a right hand injury in Week 2.
No. 9 Penn State opened its Big Ten schedule with a dominating running game against No. 19 Illinois.
Aaron Boone said Rizzo's ALDS availability would be a "pain tolerance thing."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Maybe the International Team isn't quite toast after all.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
A stunner out of Chicago.
Since tying the MLB record for most losses in a season, the Chicago White Sox have won three consecutive games against the Los Angeles Angels.
The A's closed out their final home series on Thursday with a win in front of a sold-out crowd.
"Tanner just seems to keep getting better and better each time out,” manager Stephen Vogt said of the anchor of his rotation.
Alexander was a top-10 recruit in the class of 2022.
The Yankees slugger is finishing the season hot.
These White Sox fans were fully ready to watch their team lose its 121st game.
The home run made Ohtani the only member of the 50-50 club in MLB history.
The Braves are chasing an NL wild-card spot with six games to play.
The rookie card was one of four Tom Brady cards sold at the auction on Tuesday night.
The Rangers' hitters can be expected to bounce back in 2025, but the pitching will require more creative solutions.
In today's edition: NFL favorites continue to fall, Europe takes the Laver Cup, WNBA end-of-season awards, Ohtani is still on fire, and more.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
Less than three games into the 2024-25 season, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson already has five interceptions.