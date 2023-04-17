Rangers score six in 7th inning

Alonso and Lindor's home runs boost Mets to victory
Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, and the Americans won their 10th women’s world hockey championships gold medal and first in four years with a 6-3 win over cross-border rival Canada on Sunday night. Caroline Harvey had a goal and assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty-net goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period.
Marcus Semien drills a grand slam to left field in the top of the 7th inning to break the game open and give the Rangers a 6-0 lead
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick's earliest memories of Harbour Town were as a spectator wondering if Tiger Woods would play the RBC Heritage. He was always disappointed, since Woods only played once at Hilton Head, in 1999, when Fitzpatrick was 4 years old. “I remember saying to my dad, ”Is Tiger (Woods) going to be here?" he recalled. Now, Fitzpatrick's got a sweeter memory at the Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacations. Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Francisco Lindor lifts a solo home run to left field, giving the Mets a 2-1 lead in the top of the 6th
Florida underachieved for much of the season, but the Panthers might just give the Bruins a scare.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box quickly enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Sarah Fillier put forth a dominant effort on Saturday. And it fuelled yet another Canadian trip to a gold-medal final with eyes on a third straight world title. Fillier had a hat trick in leading Canada to a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship. Canada will meet archrival U.S. — which routed Czechia 9-1 in the other semifinal — in the gold-medal game on Sunday. "She's a dominant player that plays the game so fast," Canada head coach Troy Ry
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
Drew Doughty wasn't part of the Kings' seven-game playoff showdown with the Edmonton Oilers last year. Could he be a difference-maker for the Kings?