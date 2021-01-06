Rams represent matchup nightmare for Wilson, Seahawks
While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have his hands full with the Rams' defense, Los Angeles' sputtering offense could be the bigger cause for concern.
While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have his hands full with the Rams' defense, Los Angeles' sputtering offense could be the bigger cause for concern.
The Toronto Raptors won't have fans at home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena for now.
Tom Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in his first year with the team.
The new-look Buffalo Bills are looking to win their first playoff game in over two decades, but the Indianapolis Colts are a tough out for anyone.
The Toronto Raptors battled back from an early deficit for a feel-good win over the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors remain undefeated when Curry scores at least 30 points this season.
Tony DeAngelo threw a fit after Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform.
Younger brother beat older, and nearly made some history in the process.
Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.
It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.
Goaltender Corey Crawford has announced his retirement from the NHL after 10 seasons and two Stanley Cup championships. Crawford, from Chateauguay, Que., posted a franchise-record 52 playoff wins and led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015. In those championship years, he was the co-recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltender or goaltenders having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it. The six-foot-two, 216-pound netminder posted a 260-162-53 record, a 2.45 goals-against average and .918 save percentage over 488 NHL appearances, all with the Blackhawks. The 36-year-old Crawford signed a two-year contract with New Jersey in October, but announced Friday he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Devils for personal reasons. Internationally, Crawford was part of Canada's championship team at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. “I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living," Crawford said in a statement. "I wanted to continue my career, but believe I've given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. "I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream. I am proud to have been part of winning two Stanley Cups in Chicago." Crawford was selected in the second round, 52nd overall, by Chicago at the 2003 NHL draft. He played primarily in the American Hockey League in his first five pro seasons, making eight total NHL appearances before taking over full-time in 2010-11. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2021. The Canadian Press
Jayson Tatum scored 32 points in Friday's game.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was just like the pre-coronavirus pandemic days on Saturday morning for Scott Hammond and his son Landon in being among the first to get to their seats before a Buffalo Bills home game.Everything else, however, felt different for the Hammonds who were among the lucky 6,700 few to land tickets for the Bills' wild-card playoff against the Indianapolis Colts.From having to be screened for COVID-19 to not being able to enjoy tailgating, those were a small price to pay for being the first to attend a Bills home game this season.“I almost cried,” said Hammond, of finding out he won some 10 days ago. “I didn’t think it would be possible this year. This is something we’ve done since he was a little boy and we absolutely love it.”His 15-year-old son was even more excited upon learning they were going to attend Buffalo’s first home playoff game in 24 years.“I was running around the house. I was screaming. I was, 'Let’s Go!‘” Landon Hammond said. “It was like a dream come true.”Fans eligible to attend the team’s home game for the first time this season take part in the lottery that was limited to season-ticket holders who decided to roll over their payments into the 2021 season.In allowing a limited number of fans to attend the game, state health officials required everyone — including stadium officials and media — entering the stadium to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of kickoff.Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Saturday, announced of the 7,157 people who took part in the rapid testing, 137 tested positive for COVID-19.Fans were gathered in groups of two and four in being scattered around the two lower bowls of the 70,000-seat stadium, with the third deck left empty. Tailgating was forbidden and fans were required to wear facemasks.“I think we consider ourselves very lucky and blessed to be here today,” said Hammond, a 10-year season-ticket holder from Rochester, New York. “I got to live through the ’90s and the great run we had there and (Landon) has literally waited his whole life for this moment.”The Bills are making their third playoff appearance in four years, which followed a 17-year post-season drought which stood as the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.Buffalo’s previous home playoff game was a 30-27 loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 28, 1996, in what proved to be Bills’ Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly's final game.Most fans came wearing Bills jerseys, and brought placards, one of which read, 'We’re Baaaack!” Another fan held up a sign that read: “Wish you were here.” And a loud cheer went up as Bills players took the field for pregame warmups.The challenge now is for members of the so-called “Bills Mafia” to provide their team something resembling a home-field advantage.“I’m going to get as loud as I can,” Hammond said, through his facemask. “If I can’t talk tomorrow, I’ve done my job.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST)12:55 p.m.The post-season kicks off Saturday on the heels of the highest-scoring regular season in NFL history.The 2020 season was packed with more points (12,692) and touchdowns (1,473) than any of the league’s previous 100 years.A record five teams averaged at least 30 points per game, led by the Green Bay Packers at 31.8, just ahead of the Buffalo Bills at 31.3.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 30.8 points, the Tennessee Titans 30.7 points and the New Orleans Saints 30.1.Four of those teams play on what the NFL is calling “Super Wild Card Weekend” with Green Bay earning the NFC’s first-round bye.Each of the last four Super Bowls have featured teams that both ranked in the top-5 in scoring during the regular season.___12:45 p.m.The NFL’s expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC’s seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first post-season appearance since 2007.Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Browns finally caught a break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night's wild-card game at Pittsburgh.The hard-hitting Harrison's return helps a depleted Cleveland secondary missing cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who remain on the COVID-19 list and will not play.Ward is the Browns' best defensive back and his absence hurts as he would have been assigned to cover Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh's top deep threats.Cornerback Terrance Mitchell’s status is also unclear. He’s been out — an issue not tied to an injury — and is listed as questionable. If he can’t play, Tavierre Thomas would likely take on a larger role.The sixth-seeded Browns (11-5) will make their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season short-handed.First-year coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio both tested positive this week and cannot take part in the game because league rules require anyone testing positive to isolate for 10 days.Harrison was just placed on the COVID list Thursday. However, it turns out his test was a false positive and he was cleared to play after subsequent negative tests.Also, the NFL determined safety Jovante Moffatt was not a close contact and he remains on the active roster.Cleveland will be missing wide receiver and special teams dynamo KhaDarel Hodge and several assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols for its third matchup against the Steelers this season. The teams split the first two games.The Browns listed All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder) and All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin (illness) as questionable on Friday. Garrett is expected to play, but Conklin's status is not as clear — he may be isolating because of COVID-like symptoms.Starting linebacker and defensive signal caller B.J. Goodson came back earlier this week after missing two games with the virus.The Browns didn't have their first practice this week until Friday as the team's training facility was closed for three days for contact tracing after another wave of positive tests. They received clearance to hold a walk-through Saturday before flying to Pittsburgh.When Cleveland plays its first playoff game since Jan. 5, 2003, Stefanski will be watching from his basement at home.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
Mathew Barzal joined the New York Islanders on the ice Saturday for his first practice of training camp after agreeing to a $21 million, three-year contract. The 23-year-old star forward missed the first few days of camp as the NHL's most prominent unsigned restricted free agent. General manager Lou Lamoriello was confident a deal would get done, and it did five days before the Islanders open the season at the rival Rangers. Barzal will count $7 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. He still will be a restricted free agent when this contract expires. He led the Islanders with 60 points on 19 goals and 41 assists in 68 games last season. The 2015 first-round pick had 17 points in 22 playoff games during their run to the Eastern Conference final and has become New York's best offensive player. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Browns' running back D'Ernest Johnson traveled a long road following his dream to play in the NFL. Undrafted out of USF, Johnson worked odd jobs to support his family between NFL tryouts, and a starring stint in the AAF, until finding a home in Cleveland. This remarkable story was produced by Let It Fly Media.
Despite a strong college track record, Urban Meyer has never coached in the NFL.
BERLIN — American forward Matthew Hoppe scored a hat trick in Schalke’s first victory for almost a year, helping his club avoid matching Tasmania Berlin’s old Bundesliga record for consecutive winless games on Saturday.Schalke’s 4-0 win over visiting Hoffenheim ended the Gelsenkirchen-based club’s 30-game wait since its last league win on Jan. 17, 2019.Tasmania had gone 31 straight games without a win during the 1965-66 season.The 19-year-old Hoppe hadn’t scored before for Schalke, but he opened his account with a brilliant chip over Oliver Baumann in the 42nd minute, then rounded the Hoffenheim goalkeeper in the 57th, and completed a game to remember with his third goal in the 63rd. All three were set up by Amine Harit, who rounded off the scoring in the 80th.The goals will have been greeted with relief in the Berlin borough of Neukölln, where Tasmania fans and officials had been hoping for a Schalke win to ensure their own club’s notoriety remained intact.“Without this negative record, nobody in Germany or Europe would speak about Tasmania Berlin,” club chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins during the week.Schalke remains bottom of the league with seven points from 15 games after its first victory.Bo Svensson’s debut as Mainz coach ended in a 2-0 defeat to visiting Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg routed relegation-threatened Cologne 5-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen drew at home with Werder Bremen 1-1, and Union Berlin and Wolfsburg drew 2-2.Leipzig had a chance to move to the top later with a win over Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig was a point behind Bayern Munich, which squandered a two-goal lead to lose at Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 on Friday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
The NHL has started seasons of fewer than 82 games in January and played into the summer to award the Stanley Cup. Just not like this. When the puck drops on the regular season in five rinks Jan. 13, it will be the start of a 56-game sprint to the playoffs with all divisional play until the semifinals. That will ramp up the rivalries, reduce travel during the pandemic and make this a once-in-a-lifetime chase for a title. “We’re going to see a 56-game season, but it’ll be 56 playoff games,” veteran New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “It’s exciting. I think the divisions the way they’re in front of us, it'll be great for the fans and I think the players will enjoy it, also, so I think the rivalries will just raise to a level we haven’t seen in a long, long time.” If hockey can navigate the perils of the virus like other sports. Already three teams have been affected, with Dallas unable to start the season on time. Fans won't be able to watch in person at the beginning except in a handful of U.S. Sun Belt markets. Tampa Bay on Saturday reversed course on beginning the season with a limited capacity of 3,800 in the arena that's also hosting the NBA's Toronto Raptors, citing the recent rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area. Teams will play every division rival at least eight times, often consecutively like a baseball-style schedule. That includes a never-before-seen all-Canadian North Division because of border restrictions. Four teams from each of the four divisions make the playoffs and play it out until there are four left in contention for the Cup by the start of summer. “It’s going to be a wacky year playing teams back-to-backs and playing the same team kind of repetitively," Washington defenceman John Carlson said. "It’s going to be different than anything we’ve dealt with.” Far different than completing the 2019-20 season in quarantined bubbles in Canada with Tampa Bay winning it all. Being out in the world means coaches in masks behind the bench, no venturing outside the hotel and arena on the road, and six months of pure hockey in the hopes of avoiding the kind of teamwide outbreaks that have already hit the Stars and have others on edge. “You don’t want to bring the virus into the locker room, and if it is, you want to do your job of eliminating it as soon as possible,” St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn said. “I think the team that at the end of the day is going to be the smartest off ice is going to have the best chance to win because I think that’s going to limit players going down with the virus.” The schedule and protocols were designed with that in mind. If they work and most if not all games go on as scheduled, it could improve the quality of play. “Not having to travel (as much), just kind of getting settled in one place and playing a team a couple times could kind of increase the rivalry aspect,” three-time Cup-winning Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “The product will probably be the best it can be.” Much of that depends on goaltending, with each team likely relying on more than just its starter given the condensed schedule. Coaching will also be different. “It changes the coaching side probably more than the playing side,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “You’re familiar with your opponent: you maybe have just played them a couple times, and you play them another two-game set, you can approach it like it’s a little bit of a playoff series.” Just as the temperature tends to rise over the course of a playoff series, players expect to be just a little bit madder on the ice this year because contempt will build over mini-series and the season as a whole. “It’s going to get heated,” said Corey Perry, who joined Montreal after reaching the final with Dallas. “In the regular season, people tend to forget a little bit what happened the game before. But this, there’s going to be back-to-backs or a day in between and guys won’t forget. And those are the fun games to be a part of.” It likely won't be the same lineup every night, either, given virus cases with players tested daily, and the usual wear and tear of injuries. Because of quarantine measures, each team will have a taxi squad of four to six players and must have three goalies available at all times. “If ever we were going to need depth at all positions, it’s going to be this year,” Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said. “Because we're going to be playing four games in six nights and a lot of back-to-backs, you’re going to need depth throughout the lineup. It's going to be a challenge.” Similar to the 48-game season in 2013 because of the lockout, a slow start could be the difference between even some Cup contenders making it and falling short. That's why Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon likened this into jumping right into the second half of the season even though some teams haven't played since March. “There’s no excuse not to be ready to go here," Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. “We’ve had lots of time to prepare both on and off the ice, both mentally and physically.” ___ AP Sports Writers Pat Graham and Dan Gelston contributed. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press