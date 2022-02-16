Rams Parade Through Los Angeles in Celebration of Super Bowl Championship

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a hometown parade and rally on Wednesday, February 16, surrounded by fans.

Footage filmed by local fan Charlie Herrera shows festivities underway near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally was scheduled at noon.

The celebration began with a parade at the Shrine Auditorium at 11 am and concluded with a live performance at the Coliseum.

The Rams secured a 23-20 victory over the Bengals on February 13, marking the second time the team has won the Super Bowl. Credit: Charlie Herrera via Storyful