Ramadan atmosphere returns to Dubai in full force
STORY: After two years of COVID-related restrictions putting a damper on the holy month, this year visitors were eager to experience Ramadan’s special and calming atmosphere.
Global Village, an elaborate shopping and dining experience with an international theme, is expected to feature many activities throughout the month, including musical performances and concerts.
Global village is open to visitors between October and May, and tickets to enter cost around $5.