Ramón Urías' RBI double
Ramón Urías lines a double into left field to bring home the first Orioles run of the game as the deficit is cut to 4-1
The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.
Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.
No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.
Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.
A legendary career has come to an end.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
Toronto FC is coming home Thursday, at least to train and sleep in its own beds. But head coach Chris Armas won't be making the trip, paying the price for Saturday's humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United and the string of defeats that preceded it. The first-year coach is the only staffer, so far, to be axed after a nightmarish start to the MLS season that has seen a club that prides itself on its trophy case plummet to the bottom of the 27-team league. Under Armas, Toronto (1-8-2) has lost six str
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday to halt a five-game losing streak. Maeda (4-3) gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep, building a cushion in the seventh inning when a two-run homer by Polanco and a solo shot by Alex Kirilloff extended the lead to 5-0. Max Kepler hit a
ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass (1-4), driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line. With the bases loaded and one out in the 10th, Austin
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the New York Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 Sunday to open a split doubleheader. Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman's 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor's bullpen to tie it at 5. Chapman then plun
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice. The Rays trailed 1-0 before Franco connected in the sixth inning against Robbie Ray (6-4). Díaz then doubled and scored on Meadows' first RBI double. Tampa Bay added thr
DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu's three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. Billy Hamilton and Tim Anderson singled,
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season. Padres left-hander Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay has only pit
MONTREAL — The Canadiens have overcome wave after wave of adversity in 2021. From losing streaks to a COVID-19 shutdown to injuries and long odds throughout an improbable playoff run, these underdogs mustered a response each and every time their backs were pressed firmly against the wall. A franchise in search of its 25th Stanley Cup, and Canada's first since Montreal last hoisted hockey's Holy Grail on a June night back in 1993, will have to dig far deeper than at any point in this trying year