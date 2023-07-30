Ramón Laureano's two-run double
Ramón Laureano laces a double to the left field corner that brings in JJ Bleday and Seth Brown to extend Oakland's lead to 9-2 in the 6th
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Investigators believe Johnson's mother-in-law fatally shot her husband and 11-year-old grandson before turning a gun on herself.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f
Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.
Sergio Perez sustained race-ending damage in the accident.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje exacts his revenge against Dustin Poirier.
Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
After Money in the Bank, it's time for SummerSlam 2023, including the final part of the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar trilogy and Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening in San Diego.
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Here's why Katie Ledecky is one of the greatest freestyle swimmers in the history of the sport: She is never quite satisfied. The 26-year-old American won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday at the world championships to become the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event at worlds. It was also her 16th individual world title, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most golds at worlds. She also is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder i
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday. The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the ninth due to lower back inflammation. Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11. Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move. Romano's 28 saves this season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said "Saudi Arabia has changed the market" and confirmed the club will not be looking to sign a direct replacement for Riyad Mahrez. Forward Mahrez joined Al-Ahli on Friday in a deal worth up to £30m, with the 32-year-old Algerian becoming the latest big-name recruit for the Saudi Pro League.