Ramón Laureano's two-run double

The Canadian Press

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Here's why Katie Ledecky is one of the greatest freestyle swimmers in the history of the sport: She is never quite satisfied. The 26-year-old American won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday at the world championships to become the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event at worlds. It was also her 16th individual world title, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most golds at worlds. She also is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder i