Ramón Laureano's solo home run
Ramón Laureano smashes a ball deep to left field for a solo home run, giving the Athletics a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning
A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday: ____ HEALTH STATUS Now the New York Yankees are dealing with a couple of significant injuries, in addition to their coronavirus issues. Center fielder Aaron Hicks had an MRI that revealed a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday the team will initially try to treat the injury with medicine, and if that goes well, Hicks could be available this weekend in Baltimore. But he could require surgery if the medicine is not effective. “I think it could go either way,” Boone said. New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton was scratched with left quad tightness less than an hour before the first pitch Friday night. His status for the rest of the Orioles series is uncertain. However, the Yankees didn’t have any new positive tests for COVID-19 to add to their eight cases already, Boone said. The team revealed earlier this week that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having previously had COVID-19. ANDERSONS APLENTY It's an Anderson party in Milwaukee, where Braves right-hander Ian Anderson faces Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson. Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA) is coming off a no-decision against Philadelphia, allowing three runs in six innings last weekend. Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54 ERA) pitched three scoreless innings Sunday at Miami in his return from a strained right hamstring. Pittsburgh also is sending an Anderson to the mound, with Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.05 ERA) going against Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants. LOOKING FOR MORE White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón tries to extend his perfect start when he faces Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Rodón (5-0, 0.58 ERA) is the first White Sox pitcher to win his first five starts since Chris Sale began the 2016 season with nine in a row. Rodón was slated to go on Thursday, but he was pushed back because of back and hamstring tightness. He tossed six innings of five-hit ball during a 3-0 win at Kansas City on May 7. Minor (2-2, 5.75 ERA) is looking for his first win since April 23. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders will be without starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei for at least a month due to a knee injury he suffered in a victory over San Jose. Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said Friday that Frei did not suffer damage to the ACL in his left knee and will not require surgery. Schmetzer called it a sprained knee and was hopeful Frei would miss only four to six weeks. Frei was injured late in Seattle's 1-0 win Wednesday over San Jose. He landed awkwardly while attempting to make a save and was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room while putting no weight on the leg. Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves to help Seattle secure the victory. The news wasn't as good for midfielder Jordy Delem, who suffered a torn ACL early in the match and will be out for the season, Schmetzer said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is taking it one step at a time even if a large amount of the team’s fan base wants him playing on opening night against the Los Angeles Rams. For Fields, one step at a time means letting his head coach see him practice live first, and that wasn't even possible Friday on opening day of the team's rookie minicamp. “I’m just taking it day by day, focusing on each day, each period, each play, on just perfecting that play and getting better,” Fields said. “That’s what I’m going to focus on. I’m going to take it little by little and not look too far ahead and take it day by day.” Bears coach Matt Nagy couldn’t offer a first-hand appraisal of his quarterback’s first day on the field, mainly because he only saw it on a video screen. Nagy is under a COVID-19 quarantine after being ruled a high-risk contact with a family member who tested positive for the coronavirus. “I do think it’s a really good reminder to all of us that the virus is obviously still very real,” Nagy said after practice in a virtual news conference. “And hopefully more and more of us will continue to go out and get our vaccines. “I’m actually in the middle of mine right now. I’ve had my first shot and will be getting my second shot here in the near future.” So the Bears had assistant Kyle Childress walking around the practice field with a tablet, sending live video back to the coach while the rookies performed. “It’s definitely a little bit different,” Nagy said. “It wasn’t quite HD. It was a little blurry. But at the same time, I was able to tell whether it was a good play or not.” From what Nagy could see, Fields didn’t disappoint for his first effort. He handled the huddle well even though he didn’t have much experience with a huddle in college, and his passing mechanics seemed fine to Nagy. “I thought he seemed super calm,” Nagy added. “Everything, a lot of times in these camps things seem a thousand miles per hour and it didn’t seem that way from where I was. “The ball did not touch the ground very much in the reps that he had passing the football, so that part was good.” Fields connected on one nice deep throw to rookie receiver Dazz Newsome, but confined most of his throwing to the short and intermediate pass routes. The challenge will be learning his new receivers, but mainly getting down the playbook. “I think it’s just the terminology NFL teams use, that we use, just getting used to that,” Fields said. “Just getting used to the play calls and the players and stuff like that, but I think that is going to come along with time and I’ll get used to that as time flies by.” From what Fields has seen of the playbook so far, it doesn’t appear much more complicated than the one he was used to under coach Ryan Day with the Ohio State Buckeyes. “I would say it’s probably the same,” Fields said. “The only different thing about our offense is that at Ohio State we did signals from the sidelines so actually getting in the huddle and calling the play out is the only different thing. “Everything else is pretty much the same when it comes to concepts and stuff like that.” Veteran Andy Dalton is scheduled to be the Bears starter and Fields knows he’d be a long shot to be ready to start on opening day. It’s not preventing him from trying. “I think everybody on our team should be striving for the starting job,” Fields said. “If you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here. “Of course I’m going to do everything I can to get that starting job. It’s not up to me. Coach Nagy he has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I’m just gonna work hard and keep my head down and keep grinding out there every day.” The three-day camp is non-contact without pads and runs through Sunday. Then the rookies join the veterans next week for the start of voluntary on-field workouts. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Gene Chamberlain, The Associated Press
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The pomp of draft weekend when he was picked third by San Francisco and got to put on his 49ers jersey for the first time is firmly in Trey Lance's past. Now it's all about learning a new offense and making the transition to the NFL after playing only one game last season and making only 17 career starts at FCS-level North Dakota State. “I think I’ve kind of gotten past the point where it’s surreal,” Lance said about putting on his jersey for the first practice at rookie minicamp Friday. "It’s work now. It was probably cooler the day after the draft and draft day and everything like that. Right now it’s my job, so I’m excited to get to work.” The steps this weekend during the three-day rookie minicamp are only the most basic ones as the Niners had only 23 players on hand, including eight rookie draft picks, several undrafted free agents, five players on tryouts and a handful of returning players. Lance looked comfortable running drills and 7-on-7 sessions, completing 20 of 24 passes in those drills with most being of the shorter variety. His best pass was a completion in traffic over the middle to tryout receiver Marqise Lee, who has played 59 career games in the NFL. Lance also was intercepted once by fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir. “I’ve been waiting to learn a new playbook for the last seven, eight months,” Lance said. “So it was a ton of fun to finally be able to get into it.” Lance played only one game last season because North Dakota State's season was moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he showed a strong arm and great mobility in 2019 to make him a top prospect and the Niners grabbed him at No. 3 in the draft after trading two future first-round picks to move up from No. 12. Lance's production in 2019 was off the charts as he threw for 2,786 yards, 28 TDs and no interceptions and ran for 1,159 yards. Lance threw his only collegiate interception last fall against Central Arkansas in a game North Dakota State played in part to give him more exposure to NFL teams. Lance comes in as the backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who already has reached out to welcome him to the Bay Area as a fellow former winner of the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the best FCS player each year. But the Niners believe he can be the franchise quarterback down the road and that the experience he got running a pro-style offense in college will help that transition. “I’ve got a lot to learn for sure,” Lance said. “But I also have great people around me, great coaches and obviously great guys in the quarterback room. So just looking forward to learning from them as much as I possibly can. I’m very thankful for the people at North Dakota State and my coaching staff and the offense that we ran because I think it did help me.” Nothing he did in college prepared him for one aspect of life in the Bay Area. Coach Kyle Shanahan prepared him during the draft weekend for the sticker shock that will come when he starts looking for a place to live. Lance should be able to afford it once he signs his contract, which will be worth $34.1 million over four years with a $22.1 million signing bonus. “I definitely appreciated the warning,” Lance said. “I knew it would be kind of crazy, but it definitely helped giving me a little bit of a heads up. Super excited to get more familiar with the area.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Josh Dubow, The Associated Press