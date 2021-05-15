Ramón Laureano's RBI single
NEW YORK — Thanks to Jacob Shaffelburg's first MLS goal, Toronto FC left Yankee Stadium with a point after a 1-1 draw Saturday. New York City FC was left fuming, believing the tying goal should have been called back for a foul. "I think we controlled it for 90 minutes. But then, of course, we got robbed by the ref, that's for sure," said NYCFC's Norwegian coach Ronny Deila. "I can't understand it. "One positive I have to say about him (Canadian referee David Gantar), is that he's humble, to say like 'I did a mistake.' OK, but that doesn't give us two points more." Paraguayan Jesus Medina gave NYCFC the lead in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of an error by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono off a free kick. But after going ahead, NYCFC (2-1-2) lost its way and its temper. And Toronto coach Chris Armas helped turn the tide with his substitutions. Newly signed Dom Dwyer came off the Toronto bench in the 69th minute, quickly making a nuisance of himself in front of the New York goal. The veteran forward is like 181 pounds of sandpaper on the football pitch. Shaffelburg, a 21-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., who came on the same time as Dwyer, beat Sean Johnson in the 74th minute with a low shot off a feed from fellow substitute Patrick Mullins to earn Toronto (1-2-2) the point. "Instant energy," Armas said of the pacey Shaffelburg, who loves to run at defenders. "The boys are celebrating in the locker-room. It's a big goal for him and the team," he added. Shaffelburg, making his 17th MLS appearance since joining the TFC first team in June 2019, said the goal was a relief. "I was kind of kept putting it on myself to get a goal and it was getting a bit much. So to get that was a breath of a fresh air and a weight off my back." There was a wild, controversial passage of play prior to Shaffelburg's goal. In the 70th minute, Bono's kick from the top of the box hit Medina in the back of the head and bounced back into the goal. But Gantar blew the whistle before the ball entered the goal, drawing the ire of the NYCFC camp. The bile continued to grow as Dwyer bodied NYCFC's James Sands to the ground on the ensuing goal kick. When the ball went back into the Toronto end, it was NYCFC called for a foul. Captain Michael Bradley's ensuing free kick led to the goal with Dwyer colliding with — and flattening — a NYCYC defender in the buildup. "James (Sands) got run down. It was a free kick," said Deila. Armas, predictably, saw it differently. "Two teams played hard. They competed the right way. They played fair," he said. "And the referee managed it in a way that keeps it under control. "Nothing out of normal for me." Once again this season TFC was exposed on a set piece when a Gudmundur Thorarinsson free kick handcuffed Bono. The ball hit the turf ahead of goal, kicked up and bounced off the Toronto 'keeper's face, allowing Medina to rush in and knock it home for his fourth of the season. The free kick, from well outside the box, came after Richie Laryea took down an attacker. New York had 58.8 per cent of the possession and outshot Toronto 13-7 (6-3 in shots on target). "We should have won," said a frustrated Deila, whose team extended its undefeated run to four games (2-0-2). Toronto, coming off a 2-0 midweek win over Columbus, was playing its fourth match in 12 days. Armas made three changes from his midweek starting 11, handing a first start to fullback Kemar Lawrence. Jozy Altidore, who scored off the bench against Columbus, and Tsubasa Endoh also slotted in. Altidore started up front alongside Ayo Akinola in a departure from Armas's previous 4-2-3-1 formation. Brazil's Auro shifted from fullback into the midfield alongside Bradley in a 4-4-2. Toronto winger Yeferson Soteldo was the danger man in a scoreless first half, asking questions of the right side of the NYCFC defence in tandem with Lawrence. TFC managed the only two shots on target in the first 45 minutes. NYCFC striker Valentin (Taty) Castellanos came into the game on record scoring pace, one of just five players in league history to score a goal in each of the first four matches of the season. Former U.S. international Brian McBride holds the record with goals in the first five games of the 1998 season. NYCFC, thanks in part to a 5-0 romp over FC Cincinnati, went into weekend play with the league's highest-scoring offence — averaging 2.25 goals a game. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo (thigh) missed his ninth straight game for Toronto this season. Veteran fullback Justin Morrow (thigh) and Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio (thigh) also didn't dress. Midfielder Mark Delgado was held out in what the club called a precautionary move. NYCFC was without Brazilian forwards Heber (knee) and Thiago (visa) as well as star playmaker Maxi Moralez (quad), Anton Tinnerholm (hamstring) and Alfredo Morales (hamstring). The home side lost defenders Alexander Callens and Maxime Chanot to injury in the 13th and 88th minute, respectively. Toronto plays at Orlando City next Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday. “He can’t hand off right now. He can’t take a direct snap from under center. We’re just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now. … We can’t have (him) on the ground. That’s the biggest thing: We’ve got to keep people away from him. The pitch count’s not as big as the fact of keeping him upright.” Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills. “I want to get out there and just throw and go, but I think it’s better for me in the long run just to take it slow and get acclimated just because I’m still recovering,” he said. “It’s feeling great. No complaints. I’m making great progress but still just got to be smart and take it easy.” Lawrence added that lifting weights is the only physical limitation he’s dealing with right now. “Got full range of motion pretty much,” he said. “Need to work on it a little bit, but I’m feeling great so we’re taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I’m good come Game 1.” Four rookies were held out of practice. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, a second-round pick from Georgia, tweaked a hamstring during the opening day of rookie camp. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele, a fourth-round pick from USC, was held out after receiving one positive and one negative COVID-19 test result. Safety Andre Cisco, a third-rounder from Syracuse, and linebacker Dylan Moses, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, are both recovering from knee injuries. So 14 guys were on the field. But all eyes were on Lawrence and fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick out of Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher. Etienne worked exclusively at receiver, lining up in the slot, out wide and even a play or two at H-back. Lawrence’s shoulder may have played a role in having Etienne stay out of the backfield, but Meyer said coaches wanted to get a look at him in a “slash” role. “Worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver,” Meyer said. “Best-case scenario, you’ll have a hybrid player who can do both, and that’s what we’re hoping to develop out of Travis.” Etienne welcomed the move and believes it could be beneficial for him and the offense. “Football is a game of matchups, create problems,” Etienne said. “We’re just trying to get the best matchups. I think it’s going to work out well.” Meyer slowed practice Saturday to a “better teach tempo.” But he made it clear to his players that things would crank up when organized team activities begin May 24. Lawrence, Etienne and everyone else on Jacksonville’s 90-man roster could have tight end Tim Tebow on the roster by then. Meyer said he planned to make a decision on signing Tebow following Sunday’s rookie camp finale. Tebow last played in a regular-season game in 2012 (with the New York Jets) and was last on an NFL roster during training camp in 2015 (with the Philadelphia Eagles). He spent the last five years playing baseball in the New York Mets organization. “All our focus is on the guys right now and we’ll have a chat Sunday,” Meyer said. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign after the champion defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at an empty Ibrox on Saturday. The players and manager Steven Gerrard also finally got their hands on the Premiership trophy to mark their 55th title, and first in a decade. They clinched in March. Gerrard, who became manager in 2018, said, "In the three years it’s been enjoyable. But we’ve had to suffer at times and had some setbacks. But we never lost belief that we'd one day get to this moment. “The important thing now is to use it as a launchpad. At this club you can't stand still, one is not enough.” While thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium against police advice, Rangers took the lead in the fifth minute via an own goal by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. Kemar Roofe scored on both sides of halftime, and substitute Jermain Defoe added the last with two minutes left of regular time. In going 38 games undefeated, Rangers reached 102 points, breaking a century for the first time. Rangers ended up 25 points clear of second-placed Celtic, winner of the previous nine Premierships. The new champion won all 18 games at home, conceding only four goals. Rangers allowed only 13 goals all season, a new British record that eclipsed the 15 by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05. The Aberdeen result was also Rangers' 26th clean sheet, a Scottish record. “Some of the numbers the players have posted this season has been really impressive,” Gerrard said. "But when the dust settles we'll hit reset to go again. The expectation will go up but that's what happens at a club like this. "It's special for all of us because we all worked ever so hard for it. The players deserve all the plaudits for it. And this fella next to me, (captain) James Tavernier, has been through more than most. I'm so pleased for him personally — as well as his teammates — because they've given me absolutely everything.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat the Chicago Bulls 105-91 and remained confident there's enough time to turn into the team they expect. “It’s been a long season, full of ups and downs when it comes to lineups and having all our guys on the same page,” Durant said, “but it was good to get everybody healthy, get some minutes with everybody and we’re going to keep building from here.” The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn's Big Three wasn't particularly pretty. But the Nets had some sharp stretches and won their fourth straight, improving to 6-2 with their three All-Stars in the same game. Irving scored 22 points, but Durant shot just 4 for 17 and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Harden had seven assists, five points and five rebounds while playing 25 minutes in his second game back from a hamstring injury. But Brooklyn got 19 points and five 3-pointers from Jeff Green, while Bruce Brown had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Nets ensured they would remain second in the Eastern Conference heading into the final day of the regular season. “Wasn’t a great game, we weren't very sharp but we got the job done and move on to tomorrow,” coach Steve Nash said. “One last game.” Patrick Williams scored 24 points for the Bulls, the highest total of his rookie season. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Chicago was eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament Friday when Washington beat Cleveland, never mounting the run it hoped after acquiring Nikola Vucevic to pair with Zach LaVine. “So it wasn’t what we thought it would be obviously as far as the results in the end," Vucevic said. "But I think that there were some positives for us to build upon and hopefully go into next year with these few months that we did spend together. However many games we played will give us a base to kind of see what we need and what we need to do going into next year to be better from the beginning.” Durant, Irving and Harden hadn't played together since Feb. 13, in a victory at Golden State. Durant began a 23-game absence with a left hamstring injury in the next game, and Harden just returned this week from his own right hamstring injury that sidelined him 18 games. They were far from their best, with Durant missing his first five shots and never really finding his stroke. The Nets then scored just 18 points on 8-for-22 shooting in the third quarter, when Durant and Irving were a combined 3 for 10. “It didn’t feel weird at all,” Harden said of playing with Durant and Irving again. “It's just a matter of us, I guess, getting more minutes together.” The Bulls trailed by only four after a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter while the Big Three all rested, but the Nets promptly put it away with a 15-2 response, the last seven after Durant and Harden re-entered, to make it 100-83. TIP-INS Bulls: Chicago played without LaVine (right knee tendinitis), Daniel Theis (right hip), and Troy Brown Jr. and Tomas Satoransky (sprained left ankles). Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine had been feeling pretty sore and the team wanted to be protective of its leading scorer. Nets: Joe Harris missed his second straight game and won't play Sunday because of a left gluteal strain. Nash said it was a slight strain and Harris was expected to fully recover in time for the playoffs. ... Nicolas Claxton had 10 points and eight rebounds. DELAYED DEBUT It was the first time the Big Three played in front of its home crowd. Fans were not allowed inside Barclays Center until Feb. 23. UP NEXT Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Sunday. Nets: Host Cleveland on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 14 rebounds. It was his 27th game of the year with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 23 points in the loss. Boston’s Kemba Walker (neck), Tristan Thompson (pectoral), Marcus Smart (calf) and Robert Williams (toe) were all sidelined against Minnesota. The Celtics connected on 13 of 30 shots from the arc in the first half to build a 66-47 halftime lead. Minnesota was just 2 of 17 from deep in the first two quarters, with its starting lineup going 0 of 14 from 3-point range. Minnesota trailed by as many as 23. The Wolves cut the Celtics lead to 11 midway through the fourth quarter on an Edwards 3-point play but never got closer. KG’S TEAMS FACE OFF On the day when Kevin Garnett was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, two of his former teams faced off — and shared — memories about the talented big man. Current Celtics coach Brad Stevens took the job the year after Garnett left Boston for Brooklyn. The two were the same year in high school and Stevens first saw Garnett play in an AAU tournament. “When he walked out on that court and I watched him running up and down that court, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Stevens said. “He was the best kid in our class, obviously.” Garnett spent his first 12 seasons with the Wolves and was traded to Boston before the 2007-08 season. Garnett helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title in his first year with the team. TIP-INS Celtics: Williams did not travel with the team and also will not play Sunday at the Knicks, Stevens said. … Center Luke Kornet made his first start of the season. Timberwolves: Head coach Chris Finch said guard Malik Beasley won’t play in Sunday’s season finale. Beasley has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain since April 3. UP NEXT Celtics: Boston’s regular season ends with a game Sunday in New York against the Knicks, less than 24 hours after Saturday’s game in Minnesota. Timberwolves: Minnesota closes out its season by hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Target Center. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tyler Mason, The Associated Press
