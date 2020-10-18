Ram Leela: Artists perform at 'Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela' program in UP's Ayodhya

The star-studded Ram Leela at Laxman Quila in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh started on Saturday evening amid Vedic chants with strict coronavirus protocols in place. Nine-day 'Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela' is being held at Laxman Quila on the banks of the river Saryu from October 17 to 25 in which Bollywood actors are playing various characters of the epic. Bollywood actor Asrani, who has been playing the character of Narad Muni, mesmerised everyone with his performance.