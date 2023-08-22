'Ralph is Ralph': Yarl family details journey to healing, giving back to other victims
Tuesday is the first day back to school for Staley High School students. Returning to the classroom, at last, is Ralph Yarl.
From "PragerU" in the Florida schools to the evisceration of language and humanities courses in West Virginia, the GOP is intent on turning out students who can't think for themselves.
Alleged killer of four students set to go on trial in October
The new law could have an immediate effect as classes begin. Parents can file grievances and sue if they feel their rights have been violated under the law.
Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan spoke on Tuesday about the province's new policies which include parental permission for a child's pronoun of choice, as well as allowing parents to opt out of sex education. "We have many schools in small communities and these changes put the teacher in a compromising position when they are working to build a relationship with students' parents," she said.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — While Republican Daniel Cameron has downplayed his support for charter schools and vouchers in presenting his education plans, school choice advocacy groups have pumped millions of dollars into ads attacking his opponent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. With school choice simmering as an ongoing issue in Kentucky’s legislature, Democrats say the ads by the outside groups are an acknowledgement they see Cameron — the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee — as an ally. The Democrat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Hundreds of West Virginia University students wearing red T-shirts and bandanas to symbolize their connection to striking coal miners a century ago staged protests Monday against an administration proposal to cut 9% of majors amid a $45 million budget shortfall. Yelling “stop the cuts" with the crowd outside the school's student union in Morgantown, second-year creative writing masters student Kelly Ward called the plan to eliminate the world languages and dozens of othe
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says schools must now seek parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns. Education Minister Dustin Duncan says the province wants to standardize pronoun and naming policies, as they varied from one school division to another. A similar move earlier this year in New Brunswick was faced by intense opposition by LGBTQ groups. Saskatchewan also says parents and guardians must be informed of a school's sexual education curriculum
Boys’ underperformance at school is being ignored because of the focus on “promoting the achievements of women”, an education professor has warned.
Doctors face being banned if they make sexual remarks to colleagues under the General Medical Council’s (GMC) new code of conduct.
Demonstrators came from across Southern California in opposition to LGBTQ+ education and in support of telling parents about their children's gender identity.
Community colleges and four-year state schools can get you to the same career, quality of life and retirement destinations as prestigious schools.
About 43 million federal student loan borrowers will soon have to resume payments following a three-and-a-half year payment pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half could fall so far...
LONDON, Ont. — A school board in southwestern Ontario is capping enrolment at one of its elementary schools, citing what it called "unprecedented growth" in London. The Thames Valley District School Board says students registered for White Oaks Public School after June 30 will be designated to Nicholas Wilson Public School, about two kilometres away. The school board says transportation will be provided and the decision has so far affected 25 students. The board says there has been a rapid incre
One mom shares how she writes letters with her kids' likes, dislikes, strengths, challenges, and helpful tools. Teachers love the letters, she says.
The gun was found inside a fanny pack, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Local school boards will soon consider policies similar to some established in Southern California districts, which would require notifying parents of changes in childrens’ gender identity.
The first day of school is just around the corner — save up to 50 per cent on school supplies on Amazon.
School book challenges have been rare in the past 3 years in Iowa, an exclusive investigation finds. Few books have been removed.
The loss of a Toronto principal who took his own life after participating in an anti-racism workshop hosted by a TDSB equity/inclusion consultant, underscores the challenges diversity experts are increasingly facing. Across North America, and in many other parts of the world where post-multicultural dynamics continue to unsettle the status quo, the work of professionals trying to make institutions more equitable for everyone is struggling to find its way. The suicide of Robert Bilkszto has creat