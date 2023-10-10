Rallying for Israel, thousands gather with politicians at Southfield synagogue

Conde Nast Traveler

Countries where individuals have high institutional trust levels are happier than those living in less trusting and trustworthy environments. The 2022 Corruption Perceptions study ranks New Zealand as joint-second in the world when it comes to institutional trust—one of the factors that help place this country in the top 10 yet again. Having a Prime Minister who prioritizes emotional and mental growth certainly doesn’t hurt, either: In 2019, Jacinda Ardern introduced a Wellbeing Budget, which allocated billions of dollars towards initiatives like bolstering mental health, reducing child poverty, and supporting the Māori and Pasifika populations.