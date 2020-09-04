Rally in Times Square Protests Suffocation Death of Daniel Prude

Demonstrators protested in New York City on Thursday, September 3, following the release of police body-camera footage showing the March 23 arrest of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, that led to his death.

Protesters gathered in Times Square on Thursday night.

Prude’s death was ruled a homicide, caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," media reported.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday that the seven officers involved in Prude’s death had been suspended, local media reported.

Storyful verified video of a vehicle driving through a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday night.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter that they were investigating the incident with the car, and said that the vehicle did not belong to the police department. Credit: Shawn Batey via Storyful