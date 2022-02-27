Rally in St. Petersburg for Ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Canadians are taking to the streets to support Ukraine at rallies across the country, as Russia's military invasion there continues.
DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule
MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l
Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.
Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis. After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second s
Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.
A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's
Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.