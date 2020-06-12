Rally, march supports Black trans lives in Sacramento

More than 100 people gathered in Cesar Chavez Plaza on Thursday to support Black Trans Lives during a rally and a march. "I want people to realize, if you're going to go out there and fight for Black lives, you're going to have to include all lives that come under the spectrum of being Black," said Eliza Claborne-Crosby, a Black trans woman.

Claborne-Crosby works for the Sacramento LGBT Center. She shared some of the prejudices Black trans people face. Get the full story in the video above.