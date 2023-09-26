Raleigh nabs McCormick at second

The Canadian Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing — something that will be tough to rewatch on tape for the players and coaches — in a postgame news conference that lasted less than five minutes. Denver gave up nearly 800 yards of total offense, including 350 yards rushing, and were overpowered by the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. Now they're 0-3 for the second time in four seasons with few positives to take away from