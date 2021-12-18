Rajon Rondo with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rajon Rondo (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 12/17/2021
Rajon Rondo (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 12/17/2021
Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the pre-Olympics women's hockey series.
The Leafs placed forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza in protocol, hours after sidelining captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot on Friday.
The former NHL coach and current ESPN analyst attempted to clarify his highly criticized comments on Trevor Zegras' amazing assist earlier this month.
Is there some master plan for the Nets? Do they believe once Irving gets a taste of that basketball nectar he won’t be able to return to sitting in the shadows in the land of the forgotten with Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson?
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will compete at the PNC Championship together this weekend.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota on Friday night, first hurting his right ankle and then his left knee. Coach Frank Vogel said Davis would get an MRI exam on Saturday. He had just nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes of the 110-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Late in the first quarter, Davis landed on the leg of Minnesota's Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle. Davis was
The Lakers star fell down in pain on his way to the locker room after having his knee rolled up on in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season, 110-92 on Friday night. Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell each had 17 points and Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Timberwolves win their third straight game. They played for the first time without star Anthony Edwards, who was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols in the afternoon. LeBr
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from another double-digit deficit to win, beating the Sacramento Kings 124-105 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win – their most since 2016. Memphis trailed 50-35 early in the second quarter, then outscored Sacramento 68-27 over the next 20 minutes. It’s the seventh time this season tha