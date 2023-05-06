Raise a 'Toast': Welsh Artist Creates King Charles Portrait out of Marmite Toast

A former Britain’s Got Talent artist has created a portrait of King Charles III out of Marmite and toast ahead of the coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Footage shared by Nathan Wyburn, a Welsh artist known for his work using non-traditional materials, shows the creation of the large portrait of the king.

Wyburn reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. Besides King Charles, he has created portraits of Dame Shirley Bassey, Mariah Carey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, The Jacksons, Keifer Sutherland, and other celebrities.

The footage was posted to Wyburn’s Instagram account, encouraging followers to raise a “toast” to the king on coronation day. Credit: Nathan Wyburn via Storyful