Rain Turns George Washington Memorial Into Waterfall in Alexandria, Virginia

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Alexandria, Virginia on September 16, inundating parts of the George Washington Masonic National Memorial and roads across the city.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area earlier on Thursday, urging people to avoid floodwaters and heed road closures.

Later that evening, the NWS said that the rain mostly came to an end, “although a few areas of light showers are possible through the night”.

The footage, uploaded to Twitter by Juliet Oscar, shows the roads on the side of the memorial submerged in floodwater, while water runs down its stairs and over its walls. Credit: Juliet Oscar via Storyful