Rain and snow for Sunday, another storm by Thanksgiving
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast fore 11/18 which includes your Thanksgiving outlook.
What do you get when you merge a Colorado low and an Alberta clipper? Rain, snow, and cold air.
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in Victoria and along the west coast of Vancouver Island, while southeastern B.C. could see freezing rain. The weather office says winds blowing 80 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 100 are forecast to persist on parts of the island until some time Sunday morning. The warning spans the communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Renfrew, Sooke, and the Jordan River area, and strong winds are also expected in Victoria. Environment Canada says the winds
A powerful 'weather bomb' is targeting the East Coast this weekend, threatening to bring damaging wind gusts and localized flooding to many areas as it swiftly moves through
Saturday may be a night for settling in at home with a game or a movie rather than going out, as a weather system brings high winds and heavy rain to P.E.I. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with a low-pressure system on its way to the Island this weekend. CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said P.E.I. will start to feel the impact during the day Saturday."Saturday will be windy, with peak gusts in the 60-90 km/h range possible late Saturday," said Scotland."Thi
A tidal turbine owned by a company already financially on the rocks washed ashore on Brier Island, N.S., Friday morning.Residents and fishermen came across the machinery that ran aground near Sweetcake Cove after breaking loose from the Westport Harbour."I was like, 'Oh no,'" said Jess Tudor, who was walking his dogs when he noticed the turbine on the shore. "This is not good."Tudor said the turbine floated about a kilometre from where it was docked but didn't appear to cause any significant dam
A recent spell of nice weather bucked November’s reputation as a gloomy month, but a cold front will bring a reality check on Friday
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
A tropical system is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to several Caribbean islands over the next couple of days, the NHC said.
Soak up the relative warmth on the Prairies while you can, as temperatures dip below zero next week for a long while
Scattered power outages and localized flooding are possible through Sunday as a powerful storm rolls through Atlantic Canada
A popular federal rebate that provides homeowners up to $5,600 dollars to retrofit their homes to make them more energy efficient is running out of money sooner than expected. The Greener Homes Grant was expected to last until 2027 but could dry up well before then.
Buckle up: Solar winter is here, and that means shorter days until February.
Rain showers and gusty winds return to southern British Columbia this weekend, putting a damper on any outdoor plans
Another low system approaching the south coast of B.C. is set to usher in another wet weekend, featuring heavy rain and gusty winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts for you.
Warmer days are behind as a November chill moves into Ontario which will be accompanied by a Colorado low to bring rain and lake effect snow for the second last week of November. Meteorologsit Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.