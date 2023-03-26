Rain and snow return

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Hydro One says tens of thousands of its customers have lost power after strong winds tore across most of southern Ontario on Saturday. The utility says more than 21,000 customers are without power as of 10:30 p.m. The outages stretch from just outside Ottawa to Pembroke, Parry Sound and Kingston and are scattered across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to parts of Niagara and westward to just outside Windsor. The utility says the majority of the outages will be restored overnight.