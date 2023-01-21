Rain/snow mix Sunday morning
Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest on Sunday's impact weather.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he
Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve
TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor
TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78
The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We
Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f
TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty
PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin