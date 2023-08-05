Rain returns Sunday
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
VANCOUVER — It was a scene of confusion, sadness and fear in what is usually an idyllic lakeside community as a "drastic wind shift" caught fire forecasters off guard in British Columbia's Shuswap region on Wednesday. The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has been burning since mid-July, but the terrain was too rough for groundcrews, and the fire was being held with air support until things changed dramatically. It's the latest wildfire to threaten properties in several parts of southern B.C., wher
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergChina Embassy Rips ‘Brutal’ Russia Border Incident in Rare MoveBerkshire Operating Earnings Jump on Insurance StrengthProsecutors Alert Judge to Trump’s ‘Coming After You!’ PostSouth Africa Spurns US Pressure to Stop Using China’s Huawei TechnologyThe Most Dangerous
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
Sun bears recently sparked internet interest when the Hangzhou Zoo had to shut down speculation that a bear was a human dressed in a costume
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
A wildfire is ripping through the community of Adams Lake, B.C., prompting residents of nearly 100 homes to evacuate. As the province continues to battle its worst wildfire season yet, officials warn more evacuation orders are coming.
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
RHODES, Greece (AP) — Tourists at a seaside hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes snatched up pails of pool water and damp towels as flames approached, rushing to help staffers and locals extinguish one of the wildfires threatening Mediterranean locales during recent heat waves. The quick team effort meant that “by the time the fire brigade came, most of the fire actually was dealt with,” said Elena Korosteleva from Britain, who was vacationing at the Lindos Memories hotel. The next morning, some
The animal’s pulsating call led scientists to its hiding place, a study said.
An adult black bear made quite a splash as he plunged into a big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, as shown in video released by the zoo on August 3.“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.This footage shows Finn delighting visitors as he dives into the bubbles. Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful
SPATA, Greece (AP) — At first sight, Tiembe studies his frozen breakfast with hesitation: Chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice. The 15-year-old Angolan lion eventually licks the ice before gnawing free pieces of meat. Animals at the Attica Zoological Park outside the Greek capital were being fed frozen meals Friday as temperatures around the country reached 40 C (107.5 F) and were set to rise further, in the fourth heat wave in less than a month. The extreme temperature
Manx Wildlife Trust said they need two enthusiastic volunteers to conduct the 11-week survey.
What to know about advisories.
Forecasters have warned that the “worst storm of the year” will hit Britain on Saturday.