Rain Pours Through Supermarket Roof as England Hit by Storms

A supermarket in Telford, England, was evacuated on August 12 after rainwater began pouring through the roof, causing ceiling tiles to fall.

Josh Sedgley recorded video footage of the ceiling tiles falling from inside the supermarket.

Telford was hit by flash flooding and thunderstorms as the Met Office issued an Amber weather warning.

The Met Office also issued a Yellow warning effective until August 17 as a record-breaking heatwave presented a continued risk for strong thunderstorms. It was the first time in records dating back to 1961 that temperatures of 34 C (93 F) and above had been recorded for six consecutive days, they said.

Shropshire firefighters responded to more than 100 calls over two hours on Tuesday, on the second consecutive night of storms, the Shropshire Star reported. Credit: Josh Sedgley via Storyful