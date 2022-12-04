Rain outlook on Saturday 5 p.m. forecast

Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. The California Internation Marathon from Folsom to Sacramento on Sunday morning looks cool in the mid-40s, with possible rain showers. But on Sunday there should be some longer sunny day breaks compared to Saturday. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-rain-snow-dec-2-forecast-sierra-travel-impacts-sacramento/42133353

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves. “He’s the leader for us every night and drives the bus, and he did it again tonight,” Compher said about MacKinnon

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u