Rain outlook on Saturday 5 p.m. forecast
Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. The California Internation Marathon from Folsom to Sacramento on Sunday morning looks cool in the mid-40s, with possible rain showers. But on Sunday there should be some longer sunny day breaks compared to Saturday. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-rain-snow-dec-2-forecast-sierra-travel-impacts-sacramento/42133353