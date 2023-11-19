Rain moves out of Northern California followed by a north breeze and sunny skies
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the changes expected in Northern California which include a north breeze and sunny skies.
What do you get when you merge a Colorado low and an Alberta clipper? Rain, snow, and cold air.
In 1998, the big North American ice storm occurred during an El Niño winter—a global pattern that we're currently in. MétéoMédia's Réjean Ouimet explains if we should prepare for a similar catastrophe this year.
A powerful 'weather bomb' is targeting the East Coast this weekend, threatening to bring damaging wind gusts and localized flooding to many areas as it swiftly moves through
Saturday may be a night for settling in at home with a game or a movie rather than going out, as a weather system brings high winds and heavy rain to P.E.I. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with a low-pressure system on its way to the Island this weekend. CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said P.E.I. will start to feel the impact during the day Saturday."Saturday will be windy, with peak gusts in the 60-90 km/h range possible late Saturday," said Scotland."Thi
A tidal turbine owned by a company already financially on the rocks washed ashore on Brier Island, N.S., Friday morning.Residents and fishermen came across the machinery that ran aground near Sweetcake Cove after breaking loose from the Westport Harbour."I was like, 'Oh no,'" said Jess Tudor, who was walking his dogs when he noticed the turbine on the shore. "This is not good."Tudor said the turbine floated about a kilometre from where it was docked but didn't appear to cause any significant dam
Heavy rain and strong winds could result in power outages, localized flooding and dangerous road conditions across parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend
A recent spell of nice weather bucked November’s reputation as a gloomy month, but a cold front will bring a reality check on Friday
Wolves have long been a divisive species, particularly in rural areas where they can be a risk to both humans and livestock.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
After reading these stories, I can understand why only 5% of the ocean has actually been explored. 😳
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — People in southwest Iceland remained on edge Saturday, waiting to see whether a volcano rumbling under the Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt. Civil protection authorities said that even if it doesn't, it's likely to be months before it is safe for residents evacuated from the danger zone to go home. The fishing town of Grindavik was evacuated a week ago as magma – semi-molten rock – rumbled and snaked under the earth amid thousands of tremors. It has left a jagged crack ru
Buckle up: Solar winter is here, and that means shorter days until February.
A popular federal rebate that provides homeowners up to $5,600 dollars to retrofit their homes to make them more energy efficient is running out of money sooner than expected. The Greener Homes Grant was expected to last until 2027 but could dry up well before then.
Rain showers and gusty winds return to southern British Columbia this weekend, putting a damper on any outdoor plans
The creatures have “needle-like” scales on their abdomens, researchers said.
The Oakland Zoo will care for the two orphaned mountain lions until they are healthy enough to move to a permanent home, such as a wildlife habitat.
A wolf suspected of attacking a dog earlier this month in Dawson City, Yukon, has been trapped and euthanized, according to conservation officers.In a social media post on Friday, conservation officers said the animal was caught within a kilometre of where the dog was attacked.On Nov. 5, wildlife officials were notified that a woman's dog had been attacked and killed by what she thought was a large black wolf, outside her home on Dome Road.That prompted conservation officers to urge the public t
Another low system approaching the south coast of B.C. is set to usher in another wet weekend, featuring heavy rain and gusty winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts for you.
Warmer days are behind as a November chill moves into Ontario which will be accompanied by a Colorado low to bring rain and lake effect snow for the second last week of November. Meteorologsit Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
