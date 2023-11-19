Rain moves out of Northern California followed by a north breeze and sunny skies

CBC

A tidal turbine owned by a company already financially on the rocks washed ashore on Brier Island, N.S., Friday morning.Residents and fishermen came across the machinery that ran aground near Sweetcake Cove after breaking loose from the Westport Harbour."I was like, 'Oh no,'" said Jess Tudor, who was walking his dogs when he noticed the turbine on the shore. "This is not good."Tudor said the turbine floated about a kilometre from where it was docked but didn't appear to cause any significant dam