Rain Hits Las Vegas After Week of Sweltering Conditions

Heavy rain fell in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Thursday, July 14.

The NWS also warned of 60 mph winds, hail and heavy rain, after a week of “sweltering conditions” according to local news reports.

Video posted by @ConcepcionLemes shows rain falling from a large cloud over downtown Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation told drivers to “use extra caution on the roads.” Credit: @ConcepcionLemes via Storyful