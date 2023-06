Rain and small hail lashed Tye, Texas, on Saturday, June 17, as severe thunderstorms were reported in the area.

Video filmed by storm chaser @mericombs12 while taking shelter under a gas station awning in Tye shows the driving rain and “nickel-sized” hail.

Around 40 miles north of Tye in the town Hamlin, the National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado. Credit: @mericombs12 via Storyful