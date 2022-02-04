Rain ends today

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute
BEIJING — The opening ceremony may be days away, but it's already clear that covering the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be unlike anything even the most seasoned sports reporter has experienced. Robots mixing drinks and serving up wontons, cabins the size of large closets in the press centre offering hour-long power naps and airport staff in hazmat suits are some of the unique sights at the Beijing Games, which has athletes, staff and media separated from the public in a "closed loop" to prevent th
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care
Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after Tuesday’s win over the Miami Heat. He praised Gary Trent Jr. for his recent play and his overall passion for the game. He also discussed adjustments made in the second half, and what it would mean to be named an all-star. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine. The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibode
DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev
BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin
BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short
Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat, 110-106, at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday for their third straight win. Fred VanVleet added 21 points, and Pascal Siakam finished with 16 points and14 rebounds for the Raptors (26-23). Bam Adebayo had a double-double in the losing effort for Miami (32-20), with 32 points and 11 rebounds. These two sides last met Saturday, a triple overtime thriller that saw the Raptors come away with a 130-124 victory as Trent sc