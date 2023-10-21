Rain continues with strong winds along the Atlantic coasts

CBC

Parks Canada is starting to use new tools in its fight to save Kejimkujik's hemlock trees, which are under threat of being wiped out by an invasive insect.Park ecologist Matthew Smith said park staff have been undergoing training to use insecticides that can be sprayed on the bark of the iconic trees to inoculate them against the hemlock woolly adelgid.Previously, the only insecticide they could use was injected into tree trunks. That application takes significantly longer per tree than the spra