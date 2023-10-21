Rain continues with strong winds along the Atlantic coasts
Rain and storm winds continues across Atlantic Canada. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The storm is not expected to impact Florida.
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the ocean around Alaska in recent years, and scientists now say they know why: Warmer ocean temperatures likely caused them to starve to death.
Back to reality in Alberta next week as a frigid front pushes Arctic air across much of the province, even bringing the first significant snowfall of the season to cities such as Calgary
Tammy has officially become a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands, bringing heavy rain to the surrounding areas.
Thousands of workers in southern Pakistan spend their lives mining and cooking limestone. The process releases plumes of toxic smoke, polluting the environment and poisoning workers.
14,300 years ago, a solar storm struck Earth that was so powerful, were to hit us today, it could result in worldwide blackouts that would last for years.
The creatures have tufted black ears, according to experts.
An Alberta clipper will push rainy, breezy conditions into Ontario to end the week -- and as the Sun finally shines, the cold air will move in
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in northern Europe as the region endured more heavy rain on Friday that forecasters say will continue into the weekend. Three deaths in the U.K. were blamed on the bad weather. The winds are expected to hit hardest in the eastern part of Denmark's Jutland peninsula and the Danish islands in the Baltic Sea. But the northern part of the British Isles, southern Sweden and Norway, and northern Germany are also in the pat
Coast Guard classifies cruise ship fire as Major Marine Casualty
The rain and clouds will finally disappear in southern Ontario by Sunday, allowing for glimpses of the sun to return. However, it could come with a frosty price
Parks Canada is starting to use new tools in its fight to save Kejimkujik's hemlock trees, which are under threat of being wiped out by an invasive insect.Park ecologist Matthew Smith said park staff have been undergoing training to use insecticides that can be sprayed on the bark of the iconic trees to inoculate them against the hemlock woolly adelgid.Previously, the only insecticide they could use was injected into tree trunks. That application takes significantly longer per tree than the spra
NHC tracking Hurricane Tammy in Atlantic Ocean
Two hurricanes will strike land this weekend by two different ocean basins – Tammy in the Atlantic and Norma in the eastern Pacific.
Scientists think the newly found behaviour, called kelping, could be a form of play.
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into the response to this summer's wildfires in Northwest Territories. About 70 per cent of the population was forced to evacuate, and some now say they were never properly warned of the danger.