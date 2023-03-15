Rain chances returning... colder this weekend

CBC

J.D. Irving Ltd's paper mill in east Saint John and Twin Rivers pulp mill in Edmundston have qualified for up to $700,000 in property tax refunds covering the last two years, after Service New Brunswick reversed itself on assessment increases it gave the two mills in 2021. Saint John City Councillor Gerry Lowe said he is stunned to hear about the reductions because the original 2021 assessment increases on the mills appeared bulletproof given the multi-year review Service New Brunswick launched