Rain chance Tuesday: October 1 Omaha
Rain chance Tuesday: October 1 Omaha
A bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead, Parks Canada announced late Saturday. Natalie Fay, external relations manager for Parks Canada's Banff field unit, said the agency received an alert from a GPS device originating from the Red Deer River Valley at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, indicating a bear attack. In a statement, Fay said a team specially trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized, but weather hindered their response time. "Weather conditio
Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Dancing with the Stars judge died at age 78. Goodman’s death certificate says that he died after the prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to a report from The Daily Express. It was on April 22 that Goodman’s agent confirmed that the Strictly …
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal. During Friday's sentencing of Lauren Pazienza for manslaughter, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushe
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
She's been a dominatrix, It Girl, and muse. But her new memoir Down the Drain proves there's so much more to her than that
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. The Justice Department is at the center of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases involving Biden's son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president's home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Poilievre posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday with a caption about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the holiday at an event hosted by the Algonquin Nation and the National Centre for
GOP congressman faces lingering Ethics Committee investigation into range of issues
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
King Charles' Norfolk country estate, Sandringham, has launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall make headlines when she became the first royal to rock a tongue piercing back in the 1990s - see unearthed photos
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible in new sheer naked dress look on the streets of Paris.
A grizzly bear attacked and killed two people in Banff National Park west of Sundre, Alta., on Friday night, Parks Canada says.The people who died were common-law partners, according to a family member of one of the deceased whose name CBC News is choosing to keep confidential until all members of the family have been notified. The couple's dog, who was with them at the time, was also killed. "They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," read a statement from the fa
The former president suggested that California kept its roughly 33 million acres of forest damp to prevent wildfires.
The move came after Trump dubbed her “birdbrain” after she criticized him at the second GOP primary debate.
In reality, individuals with dementia will not only experience issues in other areas of cognition like learning, thinking, comprehension and judgement, but they may also experience changes in behaviour. It’s important to understand what dementia is and how it manifests. When cognitive and behavioural changes interfere with an individual’s functional independence, that person is considered to have dementia.
‘They just cut a sweet enough deal, or enough people would abdicate their duty,’ one Republican tells The Independent
A high-profile divorce attorney told Insider that Donald Trump's attorneys — not Melania's — may have spearheaded any renegotiations.
Republican leaders are insisting on consequences for Bowman's apparent actions, which were caught on video The post Kevin McCarthy Calls for Punishment as Rep. Jamaal Bowman Gets Caught Pulling Capitol Fire Alarm: ‘This Is an Embarrassment’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.