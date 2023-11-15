Rain Adds to 'Misery' of Displaced Gazans Sheltering in Tents

Tents and shelters being used by displaced Gazans at a school in Rafah were left flooded after heavy rain on November 14, video from a local journalist on the scene showed.

Video by Mahmoud Bassam shows the conditions faced by one family of 18 as they shelter at the Al-Razi primary school in Rafah. The footage shows water pooling on the ground, and soaked bedding and belongings.

“Do you see the misery they’re living due to the rain,” Bassam says.

A second clip from Bassam was captioned, “People and kids are drowning here, the conditions are heartbreaking.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that some 200,000 people have moved south out of northern Gaza since the beginning of November. This, the agency says, has made “overcrowding and limited access to shelter, food and water” of increasing concern. Credit: Mahmoud Bassam via Storyful