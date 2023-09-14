Rain across the Denver metro area for Thursday night commute
Cooler weather will settle in for the next two days. We'll see low 70s by early Thursday afternoon and then showers and 60s for the evening commute.
Hurricane Lee, which will likely be downgraded to a tropical low as it hits the Maritimes this weekend, is not expected to bring anything like the devastation Fiona did last year but will still be a significant storm, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."This is not going to be Fiona but Lee is no joke. It is going to bring a lot of rain and some gusty wind conditions," Simpkin said early Wednesday."I think I would hunker down this weekend."At around 4 p.m. AT on Wednesday, Environment Canada pr
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Lee
The confidence of strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains is increasing for parts of Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Lee is set to move through the region this weekend
Canadians can expect a "fickle fall" this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts. The Weather Network says winter may appear to taunt Canadians across the country as they face periods of very cold weather during the fall, but the season is expected to end on a mild note because a jet stream in the Pacific Ocean, called El Niño, is expected to be two degrees warmer than usual. "Our forecast
The revelation that a parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China is a shocking one. Traditionally, the Government could respond in any number of ways. It could expel a few diplomats, impose mild tariffs, or put restrictions in imports, even if only temporary. And yet, according to Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, none of that is possible. Her reasoning is simple: we need China to provide us with all the kit we need to meet our climate change commitments.
The unwanted visitor was “yeeted” at a zoo in Australia.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a very large Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path toward Atlantic Canada. The storm was located about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). A tropical storm watch was issued for Bermuda, with Lee forecast to pass just west of the island late Thursd
Humpback whales have been documented disrupting orca hunts in the past, including when the killer whales are targeting other species.
A new report commissioned by Premier Doug Ford's government warns that climate change poses high risks to Ontario, with impacts on everything from food production to infrastructure to businesses. The report – called the Provincial Climate Change Impact Assessment – projects a soaring number of days with extreme heat across Ontario, as well as increases in flooding and more frequent wildfires. Presented to the government in January but only posted publicly in late August, the government did not i
A Japanese macaque was caught rodeo riding a deer in a photo for 2023's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.
The 33-year-old zookeeper, who was not named, suffered chest injuries during the incident Tuesday morning
“Shrimp in the desert?”
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in six hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations. Weather officials described the rainfall as a “200-year event." More rain was in the forecast for Wednesday. Winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, easte
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Hurricane Lee looks poised to wallop New England later this week even as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. A hurricane watch stretches from Stonington, Maine to the U.S.-Canadian border, where hurricane conditions, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding are possible Friday night and Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night. Areas from Watch Hill, Rhode I
DeSantis has tried to outflank Trump on the right and his climate change approach reflects that strategy.
The black bear was “decaying from the inside out,” Colorado wildlife officials said.
The woman was running along a beach when she noticed the “elusive” animal, experts said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is recommending changes to a 151-year-old law that governs mining for copper, gold and other hardrock minerals on U.S.-owned lands, including making companies for the first time pay royalties on what they extract. A plan led by the Interior Department also calls for the creation of a mine leasing system and coordination of permitting efforts among a range of federal agencies. This comes as The White House has been pushing to boost domestic mining for mi
Banana tree growing in London garden 'due to climate change'SWNS
CAIRO (AP) — Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighborhoods of the city. The startling death and devastation wreaked by Mediterranean storm Daniel pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade. The country is divided by rival governments, one