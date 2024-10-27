Raheem Mostert on return of Tua Tagovailoa to Dolphins offense 'NFL GameDay Morning'
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert talks to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and talks return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Dolphins offense.
Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a third concussion in two years in Week 2.
Tagovailoa has been out since Week 2 after suffering his third concussion in two years.
McDaniel said that Tagovailoa, who was placed on IR with a concussion in September, will not return this week.
Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 matching with the Tennessee Titans, coach Mike McDaniel announced.
