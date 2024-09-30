Raheem Morris reacts to close win vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reacts to close win against the New Orleans Saints during Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reacts to close win against the New Orleans Saints during Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris dismissed a question about tight end Kyle Pitts getting no catches in Week 4, saying winning the game was most important.
Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for a 26-24 Atlanta Falcons victory over the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 4.
Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday.
Morris addressed the decision not to call for a quarterback sneak on third and fourth down with one yard to gain on their potential game-winning drive.
Nobody had high expectations for any team in this division entering the season. The first three weeks of the season have flipped things a bit.
The Falcons had chances to knock off the Chiefs and couldn't do it.
Pittsburgh spoils Cousins' two-interception Atlanta debut, winning 18-10.
Josh Allen looks to keep Buffalo unbeaten against two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Pederson didn't directly criticize quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But he was quick to deflect criticism when it was aimed at Jacksonville's play-calling.
The Jets were supposed to have one of the most improved offenses in both fantasy and reality. Tera Roberts analyzes why the unit has disappointed.
Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt took starring roles in a Chiefs offense hobbled by another significant injury.
The Vikings have the most impressive resume in the NFL this season.
The retired quarterback-turned-Fox announcer dropped a tantalizing bit of gossip.
It took a while, but the Bengals at last have their first win of the season.
The Dodgers slugger just completed one of the greatest seasons in baseball history.
Kansas City beat the Chiefs 17-10 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 4-0
The Packers outscored the Vikings 29-3 in the second half, but couldn't overcome an early 28-0 hole
Rashee Rice is feared to have a serious knee injury, likely a torn ACL.
DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons both went down with injuries in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Alabama jumps to the No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, moving up from No. 4 after defeating Georgia. The Bulldogs drop from No. 2 to No. 5.