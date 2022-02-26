Rags $2 Riches Thrifted Fashion Show

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr
Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.
A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h
MONTREAL — In the midst of a horrendous season, the Montreal Canadiens gave their fans one glorious moment Monday night: A 5-2 thumping win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis decided to pair two of his stars, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield, on a line with Nick Suzuki and it paid off instantly. Both Caufield (one goal, two assists) and Anderson (two goals, one assist) combined for three-point nights. On his end, Caufield notched his fifth goal in six games during S
MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio
TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a
Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a
A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in
Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Lukas MacNaughton may wear Toronto FC red but the 26-year-old defender truly is a man of the world. Born in New York City to a Canadian father and Austrian mother, MacNaughton moved to Belgium when he was seven. After attending the University of Toronto to study architecture, his soccer career took off in the Canadian Premier League at Pacific FC. And now MacNaughton is part of a new-look TFC backline. His travels have left their mark. The six-foot-one 185-pounder speaks English, French and Germ
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's