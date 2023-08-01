Raging Wildfires Across the U.S.
Fast-moving wildfires forced people from their homes and created dangerous conditions for firefighters in two different regions.
Fast-moving wildfires forced people from their homes and created dangerous conditions for firefighters in two different regions.
At least 20 people have been reported dead so far.
None are expected to be a threat to Florida.
Tales of a Wi-Fi doomsday have been spreading across social media in recent weeks
As August kicks off with high heat across the Prairies, a widespread thunderstorm threats hangs on for days to come.
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. And there’s no relief in sight. Expect a hotter than normal August and September, American and European forecast centers predict. “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. “The heat waves that we’re seeing in t
HONOLULU (AP) — Jan Pappas and Ronald Yasuda hired a contractor to fasten the roof of their 1960s-era home to their walls with metal plates and nails so high winds of a potential hurricane wouldn't blow it away. Their motivation? Global warming fueling natural disasters around the planet. “It’s happening right now, every place in the world," said Pappas, who installed the so-called hurricane clips after watching extreme weather in other parts of the world. "How are we to expect that it’s not goi
Motorists have been warned of difficult driving conditions including standing water and high winds.
While a tornado was being investigated as the cause of major damage in Blenheim, weather experts believe straight-line winds were responsible for damage in the Ridgetown and East Kent area from the severe thunderstorm that struck the area just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. “We are confident that aside from the Blenheim damage, everything else was caused by straight-line winds,” said Dr. David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project. Dr. Sills said there was widespread w
The Eagle Bluff fire raged on a mountainside near Osoyoos Lake in Osoyoos, British Columbia, on July 29.Mannu Sandhu recorded this video, and can be heard noting that the fire was spreading “really fast.”The BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire to be 200 hectares (about 494.2 acres) in size on the Canadian side of the border. The service classified the fire as “out of control” and considered it a “Wildfire of Note.”The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and the Town of Osoyoos EOC have issued evacuation orders for more than 2,800 properties in the area near Osoyoos Lake.As of Monday, July 31, the Okanogan County Emergency Services estimated the fire to be “approximately 10,000 acres with no containment,” on the US-side of the border near Oroville, Washington. Credit: Mannu Sandhu via Storyful
Heat illnesses are not the only danger facing Fort Worth this summer.
At least 20 people were killed and 19 were missing after heavy rains lashed Beijing and surrounding provinces, state media said Tuesday, in downpours that have submerged roads and deluged neighbourhoods with mud.
OSOYOOS, B.C. — More residents of Osoyoos, B.C., and the surrounding area are being allowed to return home after being forced out by a fast-moving wildfire that spread from neighbouring Washington state over the weekend. The fire scorched about 30 square kilometres on the northern side of the border as of Tuesday, more than doubling in size overnight. BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Shaelee Stearns said the fire burning closest to the town of about 5,000 residents saw minimal growth overnight, w
Flooding in Canada: Here's why you need specific insurance coverage
Cellphone service is something many Canadians take for granted. But some Indigenous and remote communities, like Bloodvein First Nation in Manitoba, are forced to flee wildfires without this lifeline. Leaving home in a rush with no sense of when you can return, unable to call or text loved ones to plan your escape or check on them in the event of a sudden emergency is a reality for so many Indigenous communities, said NDP MP Niki Ashton — but it doesn’t have to be. The NDP is calling on the fede
Torrential rain in areas around China's capital, Beijing, killed at least 20 people and left 27 missing, the government reported Tuesday, as flooding destroyed roads, uprooted trees and knocked out power. Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in the nearby cities of Tianjin and Zhuozhou. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near Spokane Monday is prompting mandatory evacuations, Washington state officials said. The West Hallett Fire started about 1:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said. At least 20 homes are threatened. Some people in the area were told to evacuate immediately, with others warned to be set to leave, KREM-TV reported. Fourteen pl
Water-saving measures such as reducing shower time to two minutes could amount to conserving nearly 10 professional-sized swimming pools, approximately, says a University of British Columbia (UBC) freshwater scientist and professor
Beijing and nearby cities stepped up rescue efforts on Tuesday after rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri disrupted services and food supplies and claimed 20 lives in one of the worst storms to hit northern China in over a decade. Beijing's Fangshan district said it would deploy helicopters to drop off food, drinking water and emergency supplies to villages in mountainous areas that have been cut off. In nearby Tianjin, where rain has become intermittent, 35,000 people have been evacuated from homes and the local government fortified river banks and stepped up the inspection and repairs of power, water and communications lines.
Beijing and nearby cities stepped up rescue efforts on Tuesday after rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri disrupted services and food supplies and claimed 20 lives in one of the worst storms to hit northern China in over a decade. Beijing's Fangshan district said it would deploy helicopters to drop off food, drinking water and emergency supplies to villages in mountainous areas that have been cut off. In nearby Tianjin, where rain has become intermittent, 35,000 people have been evacuated from homes and the local government fortified river banks and stepped up the inspection and repairs of power, water and communications lines.
A thundery deluge brought flash flooding to Tokyo on Tuesday, August 1, videos from the Japanese capital showed, as the south of the country was braced for the approach of a powerful typhoon.This footage shows lightning flashing, rainfall, and flooding in Tokyo.In the southern Okinawa Prefecture, meanwhile, some 760,000 people were advised to evacuate ahead of the powerful Typhoon Khanun. That storm was expected to bring damaging winds and torrential rain later in the week. Credit: @ukigumo1975 via Storyful