Raging Eastern Kentucky Floodwaters Sweep Debris Down Street

Floodwater swept debris down the streets of Jackson, Kentucky, as deadly flooding struck the area on July 28.

This video, recorded by Gary Raleigh, shows waters rushing down a residential street.

“It was the worst flooding I ever saw,” Raleigh told Storyful.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe flood warnings for the area.

The NWS said parts of Kentucky received more than 10 inches of rain in a 48-hour period.

Gov Andy Beshear said at least 16 people had died in the flooding, and that the number of fatalities was expected to rise. Credit: Gary Raleigh via Storyful