RAGBRAI traffic will impact the morning commute in Des Moines
The system in Eastern Atlantic was southwest of Cabo Verde Islands.
The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain. Scientists are already seeing devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and even the death of some corals in what had been one of the Florida Keys' most resilient reefs. Climate change has set temperature records across the globe this
Severe storms may spark up in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Wednesday, with a tornado threat included for the latter, but the window will be brief
Tuesday will see another opportunity for thunderstorms in southern Ontario before some of the warmest temperatures of the summer builds in by mid-week
Toronto will be hit with a heat wave starting Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions expected to hang around the city until Friday, Environment Canada says.The federal weather agency issued a heat warning Tuesday, advising residents in the Toronto area of temperatures to reach 30 C in the daytime on Wednesday. While slightly cooler, Thursday's forecast to be very humid with humidex values expected to be in the upper 30s, Environment Canada says. Meanwhile, Friday, which is expected to be the h
"You can tell it's definitely geared toward trying to look like an F-150 Lightning," auto expert Sandy Munro said, looking at a recent Cybertruck pic.
Amie Adamson was an avid hiker, and died "doing what she loved" on a Montana trail, her mother says.
Tropical downpours unleashed significant flash flooding across the Halifax area last Friday, with a provincial state of emergency that remains in place. The Weather Network meteorologists Chris Scott and Tyler Hamilton explain how and why the Nova Scotia floods were so catastrophic.
Iain McAllister was listening to the BBC's Breaking the News podcast when he came across a bear.
Boat captain said he and his friends saw them fishing for swordfish.
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Last Saturday, Mohammed Aslam was working in his kitchen garden when he heard his fellow villagers shouting that water was coming from the nearby foothills in southern Kulgam area in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Within moments, the farmer said, mud and muck from gushing water swept through the village, damaging scores of homes. “It was sudden and swift,” Aslam said. A cloudburst followed by flashfloods hit nearly a dozen villages in Kulgam, filling homes with mud and washing
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. One landslide buried a house in Buguias town in Benguet province, killing a mother, her child and two other children and injuring two other people. In the nearby resort city of Baguio, a 17-year-old perso
LAC STE. ANNE, Alta. — Thousands of religious pilgrims were cleaning up their ravaged campsite Tuesday after a heavy storm blew through Lac Ste. Anne, Alta., cancelling events for the first time in decades. Monday night, as many as 10,000 people were at the popular pilgrimage site where First Nations people have gathered since at least 1889 to honour St. Anne and for untold generations before that. "It was really extreme last night," said Andrew Papenbrock of the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton
Video captured part of the heroic rescue of Bruno, who was stranded on Mount Jefferson with his paws all torn up.
Severe thunderstorms have prompted tornado warnings in southern Manitoba Wednesday evening.
Heat advisory in effect Wednesday but rain could cool us a bit into the weekend.
TORONTO — A heat warning covers much of southwestern Ontario where Environment Canada forecasts temperatures around 30 degrees will persist through to the weekend. The weather agency says the mercury will hover around 30 degrees Wednesday through Friday, with the humidity making it feel more like the upper 30s. The overnight temperatures will offer little relief from daytime highs, with the agency forecasting lows around 20 degrees. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in the region Saturd
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Volunteers worked frantically on a second day Wednesday to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday on the beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. They were first spotted swimming Tuesday morning near Cheynes Beach east of Albany. As the day progressed, the pod began moving clo
Maps, satellite images and before and after pictures show the extent of wildfires across Greece.
MONTREAL — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings this summer for parts of the country used to baking in the heat, but also in places unaccustomed to extended periods of hot weather. Earlier this month, the Northwest Territories and northern Quebec were under heat warnings as temperatures climbed into the 30s. On Wednesday, warnings were in effect not just in southern Ontario but in much of Nova Scotia, northeastern Newfoundland and even Old Crow, Yukon, north of the Arctic Circle. But the