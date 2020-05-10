Rafters hit lower American River with new safety guidelines in place
It's the time of year when people across our region start heading out on the American River for weekend recreation. However, rafting trips are looking a lot different this year. Watch the story in the video player above to learn about how one local company got the OK from Sacramento county to start helping rafters get out on the water... and the guidelines they must follow in effort to keep those rafters safe from possible coronavirus exposure.
